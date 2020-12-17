Cynthia Bailey believes authenticity is her key to remaining balanced

While the world slows down as 2020 draws to a close, Cynthia Bailey is ending the year with a bang. The successful supermodel, entrepreneur and reality TV star recently inked a deal with Seagram’s, pulled off a fabulous wedding ceremony during the pandemic and celebrated the return of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Bailey also made headlines earlier this month when rumors circulated that she was suing her ex-husband, Peter Thomas.

Bailey joined rolling out for its 2020 Peace and Purpose virtual retreat and shared more about working with Seagram’s to uplift other Black entrepreneurs, growing older gracefully and maintaining positive relationships with her exes.

Why was it important for you to be a part of Seagram’s Escapes holiday campaign?

This partnership was a perfect fit for me. With my business, The Bailey Wine Cellar, I’ve been learning more about wine and spirits, so it’s on target with my brand. This was something different for me because my other businesses have revolved around fashion in some way, so the wine cellar was an opportunity for me to learn something new, which is great. My partnership with Seagram’s started a while ago, and when I learned about their holiday marketplace to help Black businesses in need, I wanted to be a part. Everyone sees how Black businesses have been struggling over this year, so to join Seagram’s in this effort was something I was happy to do. Overall, it was a great opportunity, and I am honored to be a part.

You were married earlier this year to sports anchor Mike Hill. What is it about this relationship that feels different than your past relationships?

Everything about this relationship is different because I’m different. Relationships affect us differently depending on where we are in life at the time. Mike and I both have been married before, and I believe we are both in a place to be ready to appreciate a relationship. We became best friends, and then COVID and quarantine gave us another opportunity to see where we were in the relationship. I don’t believe I could ask for a better partner. It feels right.

You are one of the few women who proudly flaunts her age and celebrates the number. Is sharing your age a conscious decision for you?

Yes, it is. I’m 53 years old, and I celebrate my age. I think it’s a blessing. I do maintenance here and there and I do my part to exercise and eat right, but age is nothing to be ashamed of, and I hope more women start to embrace their number.

