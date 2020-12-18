Michael B. Jordan to spotlight HBCU basketball talent in new showcase

Fresh off of being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, actor Michael B. Jordan is getting back to his “Erik Killmonger” Black Panther roots in announcing he is launching a basketball showcase that will put the spotlight on players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Kicking off next year in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey on December 18, 2021, the one-day doubleheader event, called Hoop Dreams Classic, will take place at the Prudential Center.

Michael B. Jordan stated, “This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people. As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and I’m honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

The Creed star partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media to host the tournament. According to a press release, Hoop Dreams Classic will feature four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs.

It will also include an immersive cultural experience with culinary events, live music performances, film festivals, and Battle of the Bands. In addition, the event will offer career and college opportunities for those in the community.

In related news, Jordan is in talks to star in the remake of crime drama Scarface. According to Full Circle Cinema, the reboot will center around “Tony” but in the remake he claws his way out of poverty in Mexico and works his way up the drug trade and eventually landing in Los Angeles. The ink isn’t dry yet, but seeing what role Jordan could possibly play only entices the upcoming film even more.