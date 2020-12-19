Jay Z keeps his money flow strong; inks publishing deal with Random House

Jay Z continues his financial prowess having just launched a new publishing imprint called Roc Lit 101. The partnership between Random House and his Roc Nation empire will publish books from some of the biggest artists and writers, covering topics such as music, sports, pop culture and activism.

Billionaire Hov has Chris Jackson, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of One World Books, and Jana Fleishman, EVP of Roc Nation, running point on his latest venture.

Fleishman stated, “The goal of Roc Lit 101 is to provide a creative outlet for acclaimed wordsmiths and artists to share their visions with new audiences. There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us.”

Roc Lit 101 will launch in Summer 2021 with a memoir by former MLB star pitcher CC Sabathia called Till The End. Written with Chris Smith, Sabathia will tell his troubled story filled with fame, drug addiction and his road to recovery.

Music journalist Danyel Smith will also be releasing her memoir called Shine Bright as she tells her story as a Black woman working her way up through the music industry.

Jackson added, “Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture – its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers – to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues. But the partnership isn’t just about the books –it’s also about audiences. We want to find new stories, but also new readers.”

Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert will also be dropping literary works through Roc Lit 101 as well. Cookbooks and novels for kids are also in the works as Jay Z and company continue their cultural rule.