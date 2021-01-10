Killer Mike breaks down US politics and the Capitol riot (video)

Killer Mike has never been one to mince words and this time he expressed his views on the insurrection in Washington D.C. on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During the interview, Killer Mike praised the democratic process and how Georgia officials played fair during the presidential election and the senate run-off that followed.

Mike explained on the show, “What I really respected about the integrity of my state, beyond people you would think I’d typically agree with, I was very pleased to see the integrity of our governor Kemp and of Brad Raffensperger, our Secretary of State, because they called it for Biden. They called it honest. They called it fair, and I respected the fact that they did the right thing.

“The state went blue. Republicans in the state didn’t try to get in the way of it. It happened. So I woke up on a high. I woke up knowing that [Raphael] Warnock had won and pretty sure that [Jon] Ossoff would be called the winner. I woke up understanding that my community in hip-hop really helped put them there in big part.”

The Atlanta rapper also revealed that he used the insurrection as a teaching lesson for his 13-year-old daughter Mikey to learn about the voting process. “I really wanted her to understand that the people at the Capitol, although I encourage protest for any American, I don’t encourage what we saw,” he explained. “Essentially, it is violence, it is evil, it is I-didn’t-get-my-way-ism. It is the refusal to accept that this republic is run by the power of the vote and people have voted an old president out and a new president in. We need to accept that. I thought it was a great time to teach her about civics and to teach her that what we have done in this state is more important than this ugly moment.”

