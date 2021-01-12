 Skip to content

US Capitol cop Eugene Goodman being hailed a ‘hero’ (video, photos)

By Terry Shropshire | January 12, 2021 |

US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman confronts one of the leaders of the riotous mob (Image source: Twitter [email protected])

Eugene Goodman is being lauded a “hero” after the US Capitol police officer steered a growing mob of violent insurrectionists away from the door that led to members of Congress while simultaneously putting himself in harm’s way.

Media members, politicians and civic leaders are heaping effusive praise on Goodman for the selfless act that may have saved Congressional members’ lives on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. Goodman was the lone officer who stood between the rioters and the unarmed legislators, assistants and other Capitol employees.

Perhaps employing his military training, Goodman made a split-second decision. As the rioters encroached menacingly close to him and the door to the Senate floor to his left, Goodman made a quick glance in that direction, then led the mindless mob to the right and away from the legislators who were still being evacuated to safety.

Huffington Post’s politics reporter, Igor Bobic, recorded and posted the videos showing Goodman trying to hold off the loud, angry mob while walking away and sometimes running. As the video shows, Goodman leads the herd of angry White seditionists up the second floor and away from Senate chambers.

Goodman radioed “second floor” to other officers while rushing up the stairs as the horde followed him closely. Finally, four other Capitol cops joined him and ordered the mob to leave.

CNN’s Capitol reporter Kristin Wilson also extolled Goodman for his actions in the video.

“This moment in ⁦@igorbobic⁩ stunning footage. In front of the officer, coming up the stairs, is a mass of rioters. The USCP officer glances to his left. Between those two chairs is the entrance to the senate floor. He lured them to his right, away from their targets,” she wrote on Twitter.

As the days went by and all of the footage from the Capitol building was viewed and disseminated on social media, Goodman’s valor caught a lot of people’s attention.

 

 

 

As you can see in the last photo posted by Bobic, one of the rioters actually glanced in the direction of the door to the Senate floor where some of the legislators had barricaded themselves in while trying to flee out the other side.

