US Capitol cop Eugene Goodman being hailed a ‘hero’ (video, photos)

Eugene Goodman is being lauded a “hero” after the US Capitol police officer steered a growing mob of violent insurrectionists away from the door that led to members of Congress while simultaneously putting himself in harm’s way.

Media members, politicians and civic leaders are heaping effusive praise on Goodman for the selfless act that may have saved Congressional members’ lives on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. Goodman was the lone officer who stood between the rioters and the unarmed legislators, assistants and other Capitol employees.

Perhaps employing his military training, Goodman made a split-second decision. As the rioters encroached menacingly close to him and the door to the Senate floor to his left, Goodman made a quick glance in that direction, then led the mindless mob to the right and away from the legislators who were still being evacuated to safety.

His name is USCP Officer Eugene Goodman. Remember his name. He almost certainly saved lives on Wednesday. My thanks, Officer Goodman. THANK YOU. https://t.co/DwvUqCkW8M — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 10, 2021

Huffington Post’s politics reporter, Igor Bobic, recorded and posted the videos showing Goodman trying to hold off the loud, angry mob while walking away and sometimes running. As the video shows, Goodman leads the herd of angry White seditionists up the second floor and away from Senate chambers.

Goodman radioed “second floor” to other officers while rushing up the stairs as the horde followed him closely. Finally, four other Capitol cops joined him and ordered the mob to leave.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

CNN’s Capitol reporter Kristin Wilson also extolled Goodman for his actions in the video.

“This moment in ⁦@igorbobic⁩ stunning footage. In front of the officer, coming up the stairs, is a mass of rioters. The USCP officer glances to his left. Between those two chairs is the entrance to the senate floor. He lured them to his right, away from their targets,” she wrote on Twitter.

The officer initially scopes out the door, sees it's not guarded, and tries to block the way. More rioters pour up the stairs after them, and the officer seems to go with a new strategy – he shoves the first rioter, pissing him off, and then leads the whole mob the other way. pic.twitter.com/EPmOvDGEEP — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) January 10, 2021

As the days went by and all of the footage from the Capitol building was viewed and disseminated on social media, Goodman’s valor caught a lot of people’s attention.

Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate. At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants. (Photo Credit: New York Times) pic.twitter.com/vTjvVp9SLe — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 10, 2021

Looking again at the video I took of the mob storming the Senate, there’s a moment when the lead rioter looks right for a second, before continuing to follow the officer left, away from the immediate entrance to the Senate. This happened at 2:14. pic.twitter.com/8oetsPvhIb — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2021

As you can see in the last photo posted by Bobic, one of the rioters actually glanced in the direction of the door to the Senate floor where some of the legislators had barricaded themselves in while trying to flee out the other side.

His name is #EugeneGoodman With domestic terrorists storming towards him, he looked to his left – saw the Senate chamber – and led them to his right up the steps to protect the people. A Black person who protected his country even when it hasn't protected him Honor this man! https://t.co/1Stq9F3kpY — Michael Blake (@MrMikeBlake) January 10, 2021

