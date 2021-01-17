Bow Wow criticzed for performing at packed venue, he responds (video)

Bow Wow is ducking from all the incoming fire he’s receiving after hosting a birthday party at a packed venue with hundreds of revelers in Texas on Friday, Jan. 15. He was hit so hard and so often by fans that he finally had to defend himself.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Shad Moss, boasted on his Instagram story of the full house he commanded in Houston in celebration of a club promoter’s birthday. The problem, of course, is everyone was packed closely together and there were very few masks seen in a city overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Bow Wow got the club packed in Houston pic.twitter.com/iY83PSA5J3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 16, 2021

According to Buzzfeed, the pandemic has Houston sinking in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. With the 17.4 percent infection rate, the nation’s fourth-largest city has crossed the threshold of hospitalizations to the point where Gov. Greg Abbott mandated the indefinite shuttering of bars and restaurants.

Fans began to bombard Bow Wow’s IG post with scathing criticisms. They further ripped the rapper apart on Twitter for his alleged thoughtlessness and thirstiness for attention that he would brag about hosting a super-spreading event in a besieged city.

Y’all risking y’all lives for……… BOW WOW? https://t.co/UgcRD4inzE — dynasty top 2.5% onlyfans (@dynastyycolee) January 16, 2021

So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW??? BOW WOW? pic.twitter.com/7OjxHC7sxf — rιαɴ (@ratedRIAN) January 16, 2021

Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots. https://t.co/YWErnFp5CN — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) January 16, 2021

I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow. https://t.co/xuPxBKKB1X — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 16, 2021

This #BowWow is ALWAYS trending for the wrong things… I meant ALWAYS!!😳 — Xolani Moore (@brazen_x) January 17, 2021

Waking up to see why #BowWow is trending for the 3rd time this month 🤦🏾‍♀️ I’m deeply disappointed ☹️ — 🌻✨Jelly Bean✨🌻 (@iAmFearless_) January 16, 2021

So y’all really risking y’all lives in a pandemic to see Bow Wow??? #BowWow pic.twitter.com/8RzVo2Hbea — Nijah W (@missnijah81) January 16, 2021

When Bow Wow awoke on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2021, he immediately began defending himself in now-deleted tweets, according to Buzzfeed.