 Skip to content

Bow Wow criticzed for performing at packed venue, he responds (video)

By Terry Shropshire | January 17, 2021 |

Rapper Bow Wow. (Image source: Instagram – @shadmoss)

Bow Wow is ducking from all the incoming fire he’s receiving after hosting a birthday party at a packed venue with hundreds of revelers in Texas on Friday, Jan. 15. He was hit so hard and so often by fans that he finally had to defend himself.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Shad Moss, boasted on his Instagram story of the full house he commanded in Houston in celebration of a club promoter’s birthday. The problem, of course, is everyone was packed closely together and there were very few masks seen in a city overwhelmed by the pandemic.

According to Buzzfeed, the pandemic has Houston sinking in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. With the 17.4 percent infection rate, the nation’s fourth-largest city has crossed the threshold of hospitalizations to the point where Gov. Greg Abbott mandated the indefinite shuttering of bars and restaurants.

Fans began to bombard Bow Wow’s IG post with scathing criticisms. They further ripped the rapper apart on Twitter for his alleged thoughtlessness and thirstiness for attention that he would brag about hosting a super-spreading event in a besieged city.

 

When Bow Wow awoke on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2021, he immediately began defending himself in now-deleted tweets, according to Buzzfeed.

 

 

 

 

 

 



Posted in Music and tagged , , , ,