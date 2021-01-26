Happy Birthday Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

It’s a REAL ONE’s birthday… On this day, I would like to honor another QUEEN… Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett!

Dr. Corbett is the genius behind the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Yes, a Black woman (you’re welcome world), from Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, was at the helm of this life-saving vaccine. Dr. Corbett graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and now works at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where she not only led the team that recognized patterns in the make-up and behavior of the virus that causes COVID-19, she developed the widely used Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Corbett is doing the work of dispelling myths about COVID-19 in our community by making sure African Americans were also included in the research and taking the time to share that information with us.

The COVID-19 Moderna vaccine is given in the arm (just like many other vaccines). There are two doses, taken 28 days apart. After the first dose, we start to develop some protection against the virus that causes COVID-19, but not the full effect. After the second dose, our bodies have a higher level of protection. We know this works for African Americans because, thanks to Dr. Corbett, we were included in the research.

This is important because African- Americans are known to have a globally recognized mistrust for the medical industry. The simple truth is, that mistrust is warranted given the medical industry hasn’t always been trustworthy with African- Americans.

As me move toward a future of equity, we need to supersheroes like Dr. Corbett to pioneer the way, making sure the medical industry serves us equitably.

For all these reasons and more, Dr. Corbett, I celebrate you today and every day! Your courage, brilliance and intelligence is an example of the magic that emboldens our community. You were built for this, so shine on queen!

Check Dr. Corbett out and show her some birthday love: IG @kizzyphd |Twitter: KizzyPhD

Words: Maya Green MD, MPH