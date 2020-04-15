5 Black designers who are creating masks for health care workers

As we continue to live through the global health pandemic, we are hearing daily about the lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for doctors, nurses and other essential hospital staff.

Essential workers are crying out for help, and state and local leaders are demanding answers from the federal government as the number of cases continues to grow at alarming rates.

As the average person stays at home to do their part to slow the spread of the virus, Black designers across the United States are answering the humanitarian call.

They are revving up their sewing machines, using innovation and lending a helping hand to create masks for the doctors and nurses working on the front lines.

While many designers are selling masks to the public to raise money for organizations that can provide medical-grade masks, others have created masks equipped with filers that can be used by medical workers.

Here are five Black designers who are helping the cause.

Melanie Marie

Jewelry designer Melanie White has created adult and kids masks that come with two five-layer filters and a respirator. She also made a donation of masks to local hospitals in her area.

Click continue to read about the next designer.