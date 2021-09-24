American King Foundation hosts educational forum on COVID-19 vaccines

A number of the nation’s leading medical, legal and advocacy experts have joined forces with the American King Foundation to host free open forums across the country to answer some of the Black community’s pressing questions regarding the various COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Simone Gold; former NBA player Kwame Brown; Angela Stanton-King; Brother Risa Islam; Kevin Jenkins, founder Urban Global Health Alliance; and several others have committed to a tour through some of the nation’s most underserved communities to speak on the current medical crisis and how misinformation is adversely affecting the Black community. In addition to giving much-needed information, both physical and virtual participants will have the opportunity to pose questions to medical and legal experts.

“It’s important for my organization to help bring information and resources to our community,” says Stanton-King. “In this current day and age of censorship and cancel culture, it’s necessary to make sure that our communities are well-informed and well-equipped with education. It’s not about if you agree with the vaccine or not, it’s more about getting all the information so you aren’t acting out of fear but from a place of having all the information.”

Continue reading on the next page.