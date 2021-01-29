Monica reveals what it was like living in a hotel after divorce (video)

Monica has never been one to hide her reality. Be it the time she was studying to become a registered nurse or her decision to earn a license as a certified mortician, she has never hidden her triumphs or tragedies for the sake of perpetuating some manufactured perfect public image.

So, when it came time to speak directly with her fans, Monica did just that on the “Everyday Husband Quotes” podcast. When asked about how she coped with her divorce from former NBA star Shannon Brown, with whom she has 7-year-old Laiyah Shannon Brown, the Grammy-winning singer let it all hang out.

“Whoa. After divorce, it’s one day at a time,” she said. “You don’t know what you’re going to feel day by day. You have to wake up and just flat out see what that’s gone be, see how you gone feel. And for me, respect is key. I try to always keep the respect intact. We’re a good ways outside of it. We split in 2018, that’s when I decided to leave. And the divorce was final, October 24, 2019.

“But one of the key things is to keep your space clean. Keeping your space clean means you have to be conscientious of who you keep around as you’re healing. My name was linked to a lot of people but I wasn’t dating anyone. Nobody was touching me. I was by myself, still by myself in here. I would just come home and get in the bed with my kids.”

The multiplatinum-selling artist then went on to explain her album delays, how she coped with personal losses that included two aunts and an uncle, as well as the time she spent living in a hotel.

