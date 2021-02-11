Celebrity Event Planner Tori Williams Makes It Look Easy

Tori Williams is a celebrity event planner and designer who strives to create luxurious, bespoke events worldwide through her company, Tori Williams Events. Originally from Memphis, TN, Tori began her career as a licensed hair and makeup artist serving all industries. While working with brides, she discovered her true calling, and soon after the entrepreneur in Williams sparked, and Tori Williams Events was launched.

Tori Williams Events is a full-service luxury event planning and design company, focused on social and corporate affairs. Located less than 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta, the TW Event Venue offers over 11,500 sqft. of intimate event space that includes two breathtaking ballrooms, a glass room, and a grand ballroom. Its venue is perfect for any event such as weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, luncheons, and photography sessions, just to name a few. TW Events has an amazing customer-driven team of professionals able to meet all your event needs.

Williams has produced events for several celebrity clients such as City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Olympic Gold Medalist and Activist Tommie Smith, T.I., K. Michelle, Mimi Faust, WNBA Star Tamera Young, Will Packer, Celebrity Photographer Robert Ector, several NFL & NBA Athletes, Notable Doctors, and High-Powered Attorneys & Judges.

Her signature opulent, trendsetting themes and elaborate decor have been seen on major television networks such as Lifetime, Bravo, The Food Network, TV One’s Sister Circle, and NBC.

Most recently, Tori Williams and her company were featured in the VH1 Special, “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” which premiered Tuesday, February 9th at p.m. ET/PT. The special followed Tori and two other top wedding planners as they competed to give one deserving bride on a budget the celebrity wedding of her dreams.

The TW brand is built on the principles of integrity, gratitude, and compassion for others. Her spirit allows her to connect with clients on a genuine and personal level to understand their vision and curate customized events that are truly authentic and unforgettable. Tori is the epitome of elegance, class, innovation, and creativity, driven by the quote “To whom much is given, much is required,”. She embraces any challenges by taking her core principles and her passion for creating fabulous events and turning them into lasting memories for her clients. Tori works to help inspire women and children, all the while finding time to balance a healthy marriage and family life. Having weathered major storms since stepping into the industry, including losing her mother in 2018, she acknowledges that it was only by the grace of God that she has been able to push through in the midst of adversity.

Already one of the most sought-after event planners and designers in the industry, having been named one of Atlanta’s 25 Most Powerful and Influential Women by Modern Luxury’s Atlantan Magazine, Tori’s goal is to continue building her legacy while creating opportunities for others. Tori Williams and Tori Williams Events are “names the world will remember, adding signature style one event at a time.”