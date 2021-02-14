Denise Williams’ debut novel is full of humor, wit

Denise Williams’ debut novel, How to Fail at Flirting, reads as if you got your hands on an advance copy of a new Netflix film. This is Naya Turner’s story. When she looks in the mirror, she does not clearly see the uptight, homebody university professor that she has become. Her closest friends are worried that she has locked herself inside the shell of the woman she used to be. Hiding in the shadows of her last failed relationship, Naya’s life is centered around teaching, writing research papers and avoiding her ex who she fears will pop up at any moment.

When her best friends challenge her to adopt a new way of living, they come up with a list of dating to-dos that will strip her of her frumpy old ways. Can she get a guy to buy her a drink? Can she have a no-strings-attached one-night stand? It’s a simple list and Naya’s no quitter.

With enough juice to rival your favorite “Bridgerton” episode, this willing woman transforms into a naughty vixen as quickly as you can turn the pages. At the start of her eventful and daring night, Naya hilariously fails at flirting with Jake, a handsome man she meets at a bar. During their banter-filled evening, Jake proves to be funny, friendly, and ready to tackle her infamous list. The more they reveal about (and hide from) one another, the more Naya must confront the consequences of being vulnerable again.

This is a pleasurable read for fans of rom-com movies as well as all-around hopeless romantics. It’s a light read that will make you laugh, smile and cheer for the woman who deserves to win. Pick up a copy today from Blackbookstore. This month shipping is only $1 for domestic deliveries.

Denise Williams’ sophomore novel, The Fastest Way to Fall, will be released later this year. Keep her on your radar, as we’re sure she will reward us with more entertaining entanglements.