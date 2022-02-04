APA announces finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards; Barack Obama on the list

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) has announced the finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards ceremony. Each year, the Audie Awards recognize distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment, honoring the best titles in audio publishing at a gala awards ceremony. “They are a reflection of the continuous growth and popularity of the medium. There’s truly something for everyone,” Ana Maria Allessi, the president of the APA, said of the finalists.

Kal Penn, author, actor and producer, will host the virtual event on Friday, March 4, 2022. Twenty-five different categories and genres will be covered, with one finalist selected for each. This year’s guest celebrity judges include Gigi Gorgeous, Caitlyn Paxson, Anthony Allen Ramos, Kristen Arnett, Gayle Forman and Seiji Rankin. Winners are will be revealed from 9 to 10 p.m. EST, with a pre-Audies Virtual Social from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out a few categories below for Black Authors selected for finalists, also available on blackbookstore.com.

Audiobook of the Year: Barack Obama, A Promised Land

Autobiography/ Memoir: Jamie Foxx, Act Like You Got Some Sense and Ashley C. Ford, Somebody’s Daughter

Business/Personal Development: John Lewis, Carry On, Emmanuel Acho, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Oprah Winfrey, What Happened to You?

Fiction: Mike Gayle, All the Lonely People, Dawnie Walton, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev

Short Stories/Collections: Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfork, and Nicola Yoon, Blackout

Thriller/Suspense: S.A Cosby, Razorblade Tears