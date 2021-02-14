Pioneering pastor, Frederick K.C. Price, dies from COVID-19 at 89

The Rev. Frederick K.C. Price, the founder of Crenshaw Christian Center, one of the largest worship centers in the nation, died after succumbing to complications of the novel coronavirus on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He was 89.

Confirmation of the venerated pastor’s death was delivered to the masses by Price’s son and successor, Fred Price Jr., on his Instagram page.

Price Jr. had inform the public that Dr. Price and his wife had contracted COVID-19 in late January 2021 and that the patriarch remained in the hospital weeks later, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Just a week ago, the sister church, Minister Baltimore Scott of the Christian Center in New York, had asked for prayers for Dr. Price due to his “health challenges posed by COVID-19.”

“Our Husband, Father and your Apostle has gone to be with the Lord this evening,” Price Jr.’s IG post read. “We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a couple of weeks ago.”

Frederick Price and his wife, Betty Price, were married for 67 years. Together, the emerging religious power couple founded the groundbreaking Crenshaw Christian Center in Inglewood, California, before moving into the heart of Los Angeles at the former Pepperdine University.

The CCC ministry experienced another exponential growth spurt in 1987 when Price commenced with the “Ever Increasing Faith” TV show on the local Los Angeles station Fox11. Today, the weekly program is broadcast around the world.

Price leaves this world as the author of 50 books on spiritual growth, healing and prosperity. He was also founder of the KCPIII Elementary, Middle and High Schools, over 16 help ministries and the Apostle Frederick Price Ministry Training Institute.

Price is survived by his wife, four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.