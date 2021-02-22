Ne-Yo and wife are expecting 3rd child (photo)

Unlike most Americans who want to throw all of 2020 away and curse the very memory of it, the past year wound up being a very fruitful one for the Ne-Yo tribe. Literally.

The R&B singer-songwriter and his wife, Crystal Smith, were not only able to reconcile their relationship, the two are now expanding their clan. Both took to Instagram to inform their combined four million followers that they are expecting their third child together.

Smith posted a sensuous video of the two in a darkened room with Smith outfitted only in a black thong. The silhouette behind her is Ne-Yo, whose birth name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, who has his left arm covering her bare breasts while her hand is resting on her belly.

Smith captioned the video with a simple but powerful message for her husband of six years, saying “This is why I love you.. 💙💖.”

Ne-Yo posted an identical video, sans the background music, and he captioned the video with this sweet message to his wife:

“Overjoyed to announce…

…the family is expanding…👶🏽!

#Number5❤️

#5thandFinal

#BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾

@itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰

You ready baby? Let’s go!”

The Smiths already have two sons together, SJ (Shaffer Jr.) and Roman. Ne-Yo also has a daughter Madison and son Mason with his reality star ex Monyetta Shaw.