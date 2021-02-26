Greater Indianapolis NAACP president Chrystal Ratcliffe shares plan for change

Chrystal Ratcliffe is the president of the Greater Indianapolis NAACP branch #3053 and a member of the NAACP Indiana State Executive Committee. She is a retired United Auto Worker activist and has spent the last 26 years in leadership roles that demonstrate her strong passion for labor rights and civil rights. In February 2021, she was appointed to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s General Orders Board, which determines police policies and procedures.

Ratcliffe has held and currently holds a host of volunteer positions in her community, her church and in business and civic organizations. She has an associate’s degree in small business administration from Ivy Tech Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Indiana Institute of Technology. Rolling out caught up with the savvy leader to hear more about her community involvement and future plans.

How would you describe your leadership role?

In my two-year term as president, I represent the NAACP on behalf of our members to elected officials, the news media and community organizations with whom we work.

What is the mission and vision of the organization?

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the largest and most preeminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 local units and branches, along with well over 2 million active members. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. Our vision is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.

