Haitian Jack talks about the 1st time Tupac was shot (video)

Tupac Shakur already had a few enemies in his life before he was murdered in 1996. The legendary rapper earlier accused street figure Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant of having him set up when he was shot in 1994 during a robbery at Quad Studios.

Agnant was also one of the people initially charged with Tupac in a sexual assault case and the Death Row rapper spoke negatively of Agnant in his song “Against All Odds” from the 1996 album Makaveli.

In the song, Tupac raps, “I heard he was light-skinned, stocky, with a Haitian accent/ Jewelry, fast cars and he’s known for flashing’/ Listen while I take you back and lace this rap/ A real live tale about a snitch named Haitian Jack/ Knew he was working’ for the feds/ Same crime, different trials, n—a, picture what he said…”

Haitian Jack is now featured on the new FX docu-series “Hip Hop Uncovered” which takes a look into the intersection of hip-hop and the streets. Agnant recently spoke with rapper Nore on his “Drink Champs” podcast and addressed the issue on the show.

“Listen, I always wanted to tell the story, but the problem is this. You’ll never be able to change Tupac’s fans’ minds on whatever Pac said,” Agnant explained in his defense. “It’s almost like the Trump fans that still believe he won the presidential race. There’s nothing you can do to change their minds but the thing about it is this. The n—-a who actually robbed and shot Pac is on YouTube telling n—-s he did it. But they don’t want that to be the guy. They want me to be the guy.”

In the past Agnant has worked with The Fugees and has been known to “clear a corner or two.” He also explained that if he did shoot Tupac, he’d stand by it.

