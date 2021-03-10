Microsoft executive launches tech program that provides support to nonprofits

Last year, Microsoft announced several commitments to address racial inequities. Among those was a commitment to establishing strategies to strengthen Black and Brown communities. That’s when Darrell Booker, corporate affairs specialist for Microsoft, along with several of his colleagues within the tech for social impact team began creating what is now known as the Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black and African American Communities, a program dedicated to providing access to technical support at no cost to nonprofits that support Black communities.

Rolling out recently spoke with Booker to learn more about his career path and what inspires him.

What is your day-to-day routine like at work?

As the program I lead for the NTA, I split my time between strategizing with nonprofits on how to have the highest impact with their mission and putting the word out to other nonprofits of the opportunity. Nonprofits big and small across this country are the heartbeat of transforming our communities.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

Seeing the positive impact my work is doing in our communities inspires me every day. As technology advances, unfortunately, the digital divide that exists across America continues to grow. Frankly, that’s because there hasn’t been enough people who care and those that do have trouble connecting with our underserved communities. Therefore, whatever role I can play or advocate I can be for them is what keeps me working long hours and weekends.

How did you determine your career path?

It was natural for me. I’ve always been a gadget [and] tech geek and messing around on a computer seemed fun. I knew in middle school when I chose to stay in the house on the computer instead of going outside with my friends this would be something that I could see myself doing for a long time. That passion for coding and building apps started to increase more and more when I saw the joy it brought to people when I was able to bring their vision to life.

