T-Pain talks about new music, chasing happiness and Ruffles commercial

Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain sat down with rolling out‘s Star Studios to discuss his collaboration with Ruffles and their new commercial starring himself, comedian King Bach and eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. The commercial is dropping just in time for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and will debut on March 14.

In the spirit of Women’s History Month, T-Pain reveals three of his favorite women and goes into detail about the phrase “chase happiness.” Lastly, he talks about making new music and his Nappy Boy entrepreneurial endeavors.

