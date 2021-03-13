 Skip to content

Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain sat down with rolling out‘s Star Studios to discuss his collaboration with Ruffles and their new commercial starring himself, comedian King Bach and eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. The commercial is dropping just in time for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and will debut on March 14.

In the spirit of Women’s History Month, T-Pain reveals three of his favorite women and goes into detail about the phrase “chase happiness.” Lastly, he talks about making new music and his Nappy Boy entrepreneurial endeavors.

To view the commercial, continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2

T-Pain talks about new music, chasing happiness and Ruffles commercial

March 13, 2021

Attorney D.A. Wilson drops knowledge on AM Wake-Up Call

Singer-songwriter Kerstin says her music gives her freedom

Mayor Monique Owens discusses making history on AM Wake-Up Call

LaKeith Stanfield shares insight about FBI informant Bill O’Neal

Richard ‘The Rev’ Hartley shares why family values still count today

Chef Claudy Pierre discusses importance of soup joumou, feeding his community

RO exclusive: The best hip-hop albums of 2020

DrummaBoy Fresh makes history with Jeezy vs Gucci Man Verzuz battle

Remy Martin and artist 6lack celebrate music culture with ‘Grounds Melody’

Alycia Pascaul-Pena

Actress Alycia Pascual-Peña changing complexion of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique