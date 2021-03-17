Celebrity fitness trainer Obi Obadike on the benefits of summer sports leagues

Spring begins March 20, and one way to enjoy life, the outdoors, and get a good workout (disguised as fun), is to take up a league sport. League sports are small community-organized and regulated sports teams that come together and compete on a non-professional level. There are many different options to choose from, you can find organized community league sports in everything from basketball and softball to volleyball. The social connections and networking that come with league sports are additional perks.

Rolling out spoke with the fitness expert responsible for actor Morris Chestnut’s physique, author Obi Obadike, about how to get involved in league sports during the summer.

What are some great summer sports people can get into that will help them lose weight while having fun?

Any sport that requires you to move will help with losing weight; such as volleyball, softball, basketball, touch or flag football, soccer.

How much time can people expect to commit to a league sport?

A typical season of a recreational league sport can be anywhere from 90 to 120 days. Practices would be at least three days a week with competition days once a week on the weekend.

What is the best way to find league sports?

My socialsports.com is a good website to use to search for summer sports leagues.

What are some sports you have taken up to stay fit?

Personally, the sport that I [did] to stay fit before the pandemic was basketball. Playing an hour of basketball, you can burn up to 900 calories in that time frame. But I also have found a love for middle-distance running. Running at least 3 to 4 miles a day at least three to four days a week.

