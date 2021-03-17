Ray J and Princess Love call off divorce – again

Ray J and Princess Love have called off their divorce – again.

The “One Wish” singer filed paperwork to end his marriage to the “Love and Hip Hop” star — with whom he has 2-year-old daughter Melody and 14-month-old son Epik — last September, shortly after they had reconciled following Love’s divorce petition in May 2020, but now they’ve once again decided to give their romance another try.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Love filed the new dismissal paperwork in February, and Ray J signed off on it and it has been entered by the court clerk.

The dismissal was given without prejudice, so the pair are free to go through with the process again in the future if they wish.

The news may not come as a surprise to fans because a few weeks ago, Ray J revealed they were making a move to Miami permanently in order to have a fresh start but were taking things one day at a time.

He said: “We’re in a good place right now, we’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami, I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”

However, though Ray J believes he and Love are “meant to be together,” he stopped short of saying their romance was completely back on track.

He said: ” We are together. Are we back together? I think that’s a journey we’ve gotta take.

“I think that’s just a journey we gotta take but we are together, we love being together.

“Now it’s figuring out how we keep it consistent and enjoy life together and be good together because I think we are meant to be together.”

The 40-year-old singer insisted he’s got no desire to leave Miami now he’s there.

He said: “Miami is alive, I will be on an island soon, I’m in a hotel soon but I will be on an island once we lock this crib in, I’m going nowhere.”