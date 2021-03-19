How to take your lovemaking to the next level with tantric sex

Now is the best time for learning different ways to express love with our partners. A great way to get on a higher level in love is by incorporating tantric sex into your lovemaking routine.

Tantra is an ancient tradition, much like Kamasutra, but they are not the same. The word “tantric” is from the ancient Sanskrit language, which means “to weave energy.” In tantric sex, the energies channeled between two partners intensify orgasm.

In 2009, Diddy broke the internet when he tweeted that he was a practitioner of tantric sex. Tantra can bring you and your partner closer than you ever have been before. And it is not just for hippies. Today, people are still discovering this ancient art of lovemaking and are elevating their connections with their partners. A pandemic offers an ideal time for this sort of healthy bonding.

The first thing you should know is that tantric sex is more than sex. The best way to think of tantra is, “enlightenment.” Like yoga, it is about spiritual awareness. Tantra is more than the actual act of intercourse. The goal is to transcend both the sexual and spiritual planes together. The way to do this is by engaging in deep meditation, energy exchange and intimate sex.

Through the practice of tantra, you become one with your body and what gives you pleasure. By paying close attention to your bodies, your needs and your partner’s needs, both of you will be more fulfilled while creating a deeper, more harmonious bond.

While practicing tantra together, you will be doing deep breathing exercises, intimate touching, and making deep eye contact. This is a deeper level of intimacy than most couples are used to. Therefore, it may take some time to adjust to tantric sex. Make sure you understand that, if your partner rejects tantra, they are not rejecting you and the relationship.

