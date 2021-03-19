Steph Curry and WNBA win NAACP’s Jackie Robinson Award

NBA superstar Steph Curry and the entire roster of the WNBA are being honored at the NAACP Image Awards because of their off-the-court activities and social stances before and during the social uprising of summer 2020.

Curry told The Associated Press in a statement that he was surprised to be bestowed such an honor because he views his work in the community as a collective endeavor that is bigger than him.

“You don’t really do it for the acknowledgment, it’s more so about the work that you’re doing, that this is a great opportunity to continue to speak on things that are important and honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson and what he stood for and the change he was able to create and the barriers he was able to break and to continue these conversations,” Curry told the AP.

Curry also congratulated the WNBA on its recognition. Players across the WNBA supported Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Atlanta Dream also bodaciously wore T-shirts supporting the Rev. Raphael Warnock in his race for U.S. Senate — even though the team was owned at the time by his opponent, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Warnock went on to defeat Loeffler.

“I am so proud of the WNBA players for this well-deserved recognition of their continued activism and advocacy for social justice and equality,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement obtained by The AP. “Their platforms are bigger than basketball, and they are amazing role models for the next generation of athletes and leaders. The WNBA Social Justice Council continues their important work and you can definitely ‘Count’ on more to come from the players.”

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards air March 27 on BET at 8 p.m. (Eastern) / 7 p.m. (Central).