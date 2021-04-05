Mariah Carey reacts to receiving 1st COVID-19 vaccination (video)

Mariah Carey has received her first COVID-19 vaccination.

The “When You Believe” hitmaker was given her first jab of the vaccine over the weekend and she celebrated the occasion with one of her infamous high notes in a fun video on Instagram.

As the medical professionals told her about the procedure, she kept talking, saying: “This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am, I just talk and don’t really think about it.”

And Carey reflected on a video she uploaded last year of her and her family washing their hands.

She added in the new video: “Here we are, all the way from that first post … trying to encourage people to be really safe, and, you know we’re still in this battle together.”

.@MariahCarey shares video getting the vaccine: "Vaccine side effect: G6 🎵"pic.twitter.com/ruPfx3fLk6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2021

When the vaccine was finished and taken out of her arm, there wasn’t any blood and she quipped that it was proof that she is “actually a vampire.”

Meanwhile, Carey previously insisted getting coronavirus could end her career. Explaining why she couldn’t sit for a deposition in regards to a court case with her former assistant, her team wrote: “COVID-19 presents risks to all people, including lung damage, heart damage, organ failure, and death. Unique to Mariah, however, is the potential career-ending impact of any lung damage.”

Back in early March 2020, Carey was forced to postpone her concert in Hawaii due to the pandemic.

She wrote: “Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my “anniversary month” but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”