Investigators reveal what Tiger Woods was doing before horrific crash

Investigators have revealed the cause of Tiger Woods’ horrific rollover car crash in February.

Woods was driving at almost double the speed limit when he crashed, a probe into his accident has found.

The golfing pro suffered multiple leg injuries after his car hit the curb and flipped over several times in a crash earlier this year, and according to the Los Angeles County’s sheriff, it has now been confirmed he was driving between 84 mph and 87 mph at the time of his crash in an area with a 45 mph speed limit.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

Woods’ car crossed the center-divider before coming to rest several hundred feet away, having hit a tree and rolling several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes.

The 45-year-old sports star required surgery after suffering open leg fractures as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.

In addition to the speed at the first area of impact occurring at up to 87 mph, Villanueva added the “estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree was 75 mph.”

LASD Capt. James Powers said: “The car’s so-called ‘black box’ data recorder showed Woods engaged the accelerator and never applied the brake during the incident. That could indicate he may have mistakenly hit the wrong pedal while trying to control the car.

“It’s believed that when you panic or you have some sort of sudden interruption while you’re driving, your initial thought is to hit the brake, and it’s believed he may have done that but hit the accelerator.”

Woods has not been given a citation for the accident because there were no witnesses and no one else was involved in the crash.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Woods took to Twitter to thank those who assisted him after the incident and said he is now focusing on his recovery.

He wrote: “I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”