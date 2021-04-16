Kissie Lee shares how her love for the theater prompted her musical journey

Kissie Lee discovered her musical career in the heart of Atlanta. Her writing and singing talents led her to tour alongside songstress Keke Wyatt. Then the journey, which she was gracious enough to share with rolling out, began. Needless to say, she has yet to look back.

What led you to music?

When I was 6-years-old, I went to a birthday party at a theater where they did improv singing and dancing. I went home after and told my mom I liked it so much that I wanted to do it. From there my path was music.

What or who is your inspiration?

My inspiration for music is probably my love for it. Artists that I really draw a lot of inspiration from are Aaliyah, Mary J Blige, Babyface and the Isley Brothers.

Let’s talk specifically about your latest project. What was the inspiration behind it?

The single “Sheesh,” featuring LightSkinnKeisha, comes from when you break up from a relationship. Then you get real cute and post the best pics on the gram and put a Drake caption under it… just to show him what he lost.

Most artists have mentors. Who are yours?

Musical icon Keke Wyatt has been very important in my musical journey.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I don’t really have that many affirmations I just stay positive. I remind myself that everything is how it is supposed to be.

On a more personal note, what do you like listening to when you are not singing?

I listen to so many different artists and songs but lately, it’s been Bruno Mars, Ty Dolla Sign and Instrumentals.

What is next for you?

Releasing my new project “Let You In” and touring. I love people and can not wait to get back to sharing my gift with the world.