Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arrnold: Why a ‘Martin’ reboot won’t happen (video)

Actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold explain why the highly-anticipated reboot of the 1990s sitcom classic “Martin” will most likely not happen.

A few years ago, fans got excited about the show that ran for five seasons on Fox from August 27, 1992, to May 1, 1997, when the cast reconciled their decades-old differences. The show’s star, Martin Lawrence, took photos with Campbell and Arnold and announced the probable return of “Martin.”

But as time has crept along, two of the stars don’t believe the reboot will come to fruition.

“It’s something that we wanted to happen,” Arnold, 51, said on the ‘Tamron Hall” daytime talk show. “It’s something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not going to happen. Not unless it’s an animation.”

Arnold also echoed the sentiments of Campbell’s idea of turning “Martin” into an animation series. “But I would say a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast.”

“Martin” featured five best friends played by Lawrence, 56, Arnold, 51, Campbell, 52, Carl Anthony Payne II, 51, and the late great Thomas Mikal Ford who passed away at age 52 in 2016.

Arnold explained the cast likely won’t do a reboot without the widely beloved Ford.

“Maybe, but as far as a reboot, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” she said. “Tommy is no longer with us.”

Arnold added, “This show is never going to be the same, it’s never and some things are best left alone.”

“Within life, there are always new beginnings and there’s always change and there’s always new plateaus, so we’ll see what’s happening,” Arnold added.

Check out the “Tamron Hall” interview below: