Floyd Mayweather scuffles with Jake Paul after he snatches champ’s hat (video)

The ceremonial press conference between boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul degenerated into bedlam when Paul’s brother, Jake, snatched away Mayweather’s hat during a vocal stand-off afterwards.

Mayweather and Jake Paul were engaging in the customary pre-fight trash talk when Jake Paul yanked Mayweather’s hat off his dome and tried to make off with it, according to ESPN.

The verbal fisticuffs reached a crescendo after the two men went a couple of rounds volleying insults back and forth during the televised event.

Pretty Boy Floyd told Jake Paul he’ll fight him and his brother on the same night of their scheduled exhibition match on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather added a prediction — that he’d knock Logan Paul out — before calling the brothers “two fake fighters.”

Logan Paul retorted, “The only thing that’s fake on this stage is Floyd’s f—ing hairline.”

The palpable tension ratcheted up a few more notches when Jake Paul threw Money Mayweather’s infamous domestic violence conviction in his face to get under the champ’s skin — and it worked. Mayweather quickly changed the subject.

Things turned physical when, after their back-and-forth, Jake Paul ripped off Mayweather’s hat and tried to make off with it. Paul was quickly intercepted by a battery of Mayweather’s bodyguards and handlers. No one threw punches at Paul but merely grabbed him to retrieve Mayweather’s hat.

Check out the melee below, courtesy of SportsCenter.