Fans react to J. Cole freestyle rap that included Bill Cosby

J. Cole established himself long ago as a mesmerizing storyteller who routinely awes fans on wax, on stage and through his artistic videos.

Cole created another memorable and controversial moment when he visited L.A. Leakers over at Power 106. Accepting the radio station’s freestyle challenge, J. Cole dropped a Bill Cosby reference during the rap session that left Twitter in utter shambles. “No Bill Cosby s—, but if they sleeping, then f—’ em,”

Unleashing his machine gun-like cadence without coming up for breath once, Cole caused his and Bill Cosby’s names to trend on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

J. Cole spazzing over the "Still Tippin'" beat 😳😳pic.twitter.com/MVVx4d7ltI — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 12, 2021

Twitter had mixed reactions to those bars, but the fallout from the bit did its promotional job.

Cole was making the media rounds in advance of his highly anticipated album, The Off-Season, which drops Friday, May 14. He also has a Slam magazine cover that comes on the heels of the rapper announcing he about to play pro basketball in Africa.

That Bill Cosby line is WILD lmaooooooooooooooo ayo. but that's rap! — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 12, 2021

I fw with J Cole, but that Bill Cosby line feels so… pic.twitter.com/vsIVBWNC0x — Dani (@dxnidarko) May 12, 2021

All of us hearing J Cole talk about Bill Cosby pic.twitter.com/M2kbFSuh90 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) May 12, 2021