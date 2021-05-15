Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue set to plead guilty in federal court

Rapper Pretty Ricky is expected to plead guilty when he appears in federal court in June to answer to conspiracy and fraud charges, according to court documents obtained by Vlad TV. The singer and rapper was arrested in 2020 on charges revolving around some questionable transactions and purchases after receiving a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. The program was created by the government to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pretty Ricky rapper will appear before U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke on June 9 to plead guilty to at least one federal offense, according to court records. No plea deal has been announced and neither federal prosecutors nor Smith’s attorney have publicly revealed what sentences they will ask Cooke to hand down. Defendants in federal cases normally plead guilty without a deal, with the agreement that prosecutors will limit their sentences. The “Grind With Me” singer could face up to five years in prison for the fraudulent loan.

Baby Blue allegedly purchased a Ferrari and a few other high-end gifts for himself. He’s accused of using falsified documents to secure loans for his two companies, Blue Star Records and Throwbackjersey.com, LLC. He reportedly withdrew $708,065 for his music company and another $426,717 for the apparel business. The singer, who was shot last month during an attempted robbery, doesn’t seem to be too fazed about the possible prison time and is already preparing for when he walks out of prison after his sentence is handed down.

“I ain’t tripping. When I get out, Ima be ripped up like Gucci Mane! And I’ma be one of the hottest rappers in the world!,” he told Hollywood Unlocked via a text as he promoted his new single ‘Up Again.’”

“My new single, “Up Again” drop Friday! I’m talking bout them f— n—— who TRIED to rob me but ain’t get S—! Thankful to be Alive! All glory to God! Love my fans, family and friends for sticking with a n—- through everything! All them prayers definitely saved my life! Only thing I’ma really miss is time away from my kids. I just had a baby boy this year and Ima miss his little giggles for sure!”

