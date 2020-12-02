Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith arrested at Disney World for punching worker

Pretty Ricky group member Spectacular Smith was arrested Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, and is facing battery charges after an alleged fight with a Walt Disney World park employee, according to USA Today.

Reports from the arresting officer indicate that there was some buildup that led to the eventual altercation.

The officer’s report reads: “Smith walked past (the worker), simulated sneezing, while saying the word, ‘Coronavirus’ as he and a companion walked towards the ride. (The worker) told Smith what he said was not funny. (The worker) said Smith replied, ‘I thought it was.'”

As the situation escalated, Smith allegedly “turned and punched (the worker) on his right side jaw and right temple area.” The worker reportedly fell to the ground after the alleged strike to his head.

The report goes on the read: “He was in shock and thought he might’ve lost consciousness.”

Subsequent to his arrest, Smith used his Instagram stories to express his thoughts about the incident.

“The media will put out a one sided story even without facts, because they enjoy demonizing our culture and bring us down. It’s sad,” he wrote. “There’s 2 sides to every story and since this story is bigger than me and the color of my skin, I’ll wait till my attorney gives the green light. Thanks for your support. Love… Ps: Y’all know my character.”

Smith was apparently with his son, Makhiari Lorick, when the incident occurred. Lorick told authorities his father accidentally struck the worker while attempting to regain his balance while falling to the ground. One witness, according to police, confirmed hearing the verbal exchange between Smith and the employee. Others say they saw Smith land the punch.

The worker was eventually diagnosed with a concussion, contusion and bruising to the head at Horizon West Hospital.