Cam Newton on sippin’, smokin’ and livin’ life his way

Cameron Jerrell Newton has established his bona fides as an elite athlete. The current quarterback for the New England Patriots has racked up an enviable amount of hardware, including a Heisman Trophy and an ESPY Award (Best NFL Player). The No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2011 was also the Pepsi and AP Rookie of the Year awardee.

Now the gridiron great who enjoys flexing his trendsetting sartorial choices off the field has added entrepreneurial endeavors and talk show host to his list of accomplishments.

As an entrepreneur, Newton’s ventured into collaborations, partnerships and several lines of business, including travel bags and a new hat collection partnership with Meshika. He is also one of the co-founders of Fellaship ATL, a cigar bar lounge and restaurant, with his brother, Cecil Newton Jr. Recently, Newton and BET Digital launched his weekly talk show, “Sip ‘N Smoke,” which is filmed at Fellaship. During the broadcast, Newton delves into provocative conversations with celebrities as they sip custom cocktails and smoke cigars from his private collection. So far, his guests have included 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, David Banner, Steve Harvey, social media influencer Zoie Fenty, Da Brat and her partner Jesseca Dupart, and actor Devale Ellis.

We sat down with Newton to chat about his new show, his thoughts on success, his sense of style and much more.

How was the concept for “Sip ‘N Smoke” created?

I had the opportunity to create something that we naturally do. I have a cigar lounge in Atlanta where we shot the show called Fellaship. Outside of everything else that you may have smoked, I think smoking a cigar gives a person this type of boss attitude, and it keeps you there for a while. Rarely do you see people smoking cigars on the go, but it puts you in that [boss] mode. I would always have these dope conversations with people and realized it would be crazy if I had the opportunity to talk to people on a regular basis, and that’s what happened. The beautiful people at BET gave me the opportunity to do this, and I’m grateful for it.

Tell us more about the ambiance at Fellaship.

Fellaship is my baby. It’s a restaurant and cigar lounge for the grown, prominent man and female, for the businesswoman and [business]man to socialize and network over great drinks, an unbelievable collection of cigars and great food.

What does being a boss mean to you?

Doing it your way. Having an idea or a dream that you manifest to fruition. If you’re able to be true-blue to who you are and don’t search for anyone else’s validation, outside of that person in the mirror and the man above, then that’s what it’s all about. That’s what being a boss is. A boss is not being a copycat. It’s being a trailblazer.

Speaking of being a trailblazer, you’re known for your impactful fashion sense. How do you describe your style?

There’s a difference between style and being able to dress. Everybody that has money can just buy the mannequin, but that’s not considered style. Swag is in you, it’s not on you. I don’t like going places and someone has on what I have on. Having on the newest shoes just because they just came out, that’s not cool to me. You look like a bunch of mannequins. I would buy something just to sit on it for years, and then wear it when I want to wear it. Now, I’m on thrift-store shopping. I’m not buying high fashion. I’ve been doing this going on four months. I really don’t see myself going back.

Do you hire a stylist, or is it all you?

No disrespect to all the stylists out there, but I think having a stylist is almost like having a ghostwriter. [Styling myself] is an opportunity for me to draw inspiration and creativity. I’m all about self-expression without even opening my mouth.

If you could do a fashion collaboration or partnership with Virgil Abloh or Rihanna, who would you select and why?

I [would] do Rihanna because I draw more inspiration from women, and I’m as straight as they come. Women are more detail-centric.

As a director, who would you select as your leading lady?

Issa Rae. She’s popping right now.

What’s now and what’s next for you?

What’s now is [I want] everyone who sees this [to] go tune into BET and watch all the episodes of “Sip ‘N Smoke.” What’s next is I plan on winning the Super Bowl and going about it in the most swaggiest way ever and also being the best father I can possibly be to my children.

Story by Porsha Monique

Images courtesy of Iconic Saga

