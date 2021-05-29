Jay-Z to speak at conference for Wall Street executives

Jay-Z’s savvy business moves are rivaling his accomplishments in music and others are taking notice. He is slated to be one of the speakers at the Robin Hood Foundation conference addressing Wall Street executives. According to the New York Post, the serial entrepreneur born Shawn Carter will likely discuss the blueprint of his business career, which includes his cannabis line Monogram, his run leading the streaming service Tidal, as well as his marketing and management company Roc Nation.

“We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference. He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty,” John Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital and Robin Hood board chair, told CNBC.

The Robin Hood Foundation virtual conference will be held on June 16 and is a fundraiser to fight poverty in New York City and this will be Jay-Z’s first time speaking at the annual meeting. The foundation states that it has raised over $20 million through its investor conferences between 2016 and 2020.

