The Nation Must Awake, published for a wide audience for the first time, is Mary E. Jones Parrish’s first-person account, along with the recollections of dozens of others, compiled immediately following the tragedy. With meticulous attention to detail that transports readers to those fateful days, Parrish documents the magnitude of the loss of human life and property at the hands of white vigilantes. The testimonies shine light on Black residents’ bravery and the horror of seeing their neighbors gunned down and their community lost to flames.

Preorder “The Nation Must Awake” today at www.blackbookstore.com