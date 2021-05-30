For the past 25 years, David Muhammad has been in the heart of the digital agency and user experience revolution. In his work with numerous global brands, he’s uncovered what works and what doesn’t. Muhammad is also the co-founder of Fulton-Mecklenburg, a creative brand, and digital experience design agency based in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

The main legacy that I hope to leave with my children is the strong moral character based on my beliefs and my relationship with The Most High, Creator YAH. A solid foundation in righteousness and spirituality is the greatest gift a father can bestow on his seeds and the community. Doing so is like teaching folks how to fish. Financial assets that can be used for wealth building are also very important to leave behind as well.

How would you describe your fatherhood philosophy?

My approach to fatherhood is based on biblical leadership principles. So I value structure and guidance greatly. My rationale is, how can one matriculate a journey without a roadmap? I believe in being fair, consistent, and loving. I also believe in enabling each child’s unique personality, by supporting and nurturing their interests and aspirations while mentoring and coaching them throughout life’s journey. I tend to keep it real with my children.

How important is keeping your word?

Integrity is one of the keys to fatherhood, marriage and life in general. I model integrity by keeping my word, being consistent with my behavior, and being accountable for all of my responsibilities. Keeping your word to your children helps them to develop a sense of optimism, when you break promises with children, it can lead to a cynical attitude. Keeping your word also shows your children and people in general that you value their humanity. If something comes up and schedules change, do your best to over-communicate the changes to the plan.

When it comes to protecting yourself, physically and mentally, what would you tell your children?

I have taught our children from a young age about self-preservation being a fundamental universal law. You see it everywhere in creation, even a bug will fly away when you try to swat at it. So as Black folks we have to be careful about the content we ingest, the foods we eat, and always be aware of our environments. When dealing with law enforcement I tell them to comply quickly so that they can survive the interaction.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

The Autobiography of Malcolm X is a life changer for many reasons. The text illustrates the universal and highly motivational message of overcoming difficult circumstances.

Dennis Kimbrough’s classic Think And Grow Rich…A Black Choice teaches people how to utilize universal laws and principles to reach their highest potential.