Halle Berry unveils new workout apparel

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has entered the fitness apparel business and just released a limited 22-piece collection with global fitness and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty. Berry’s line is called the rē∙spin Edit, which is inspired by boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu. The line includes a mixture of training shorts and leggings while a split back T-shirt and parka jacket are among the pieces as well.

“I’m so excited to share the @respin x @sweatybetty collab with you guys! Fitness and wellness have meant so much to me in my life and being a part of creating an athleisure line was a joy to do, and I couldn’t think of a better partner than Sweaty Betty! It’s a female-owned brand that I personally have loved for many years and this collaboration felt authentic and natural!,” the X-Men actress posted on Instagram.

The Hollywood star created a digital health and wellness community called rē∙spin last year as an accessible resource for conversation, connection and discovery. According to rē∙spin’s website, Berry’s wellness road began when she was diagnosed with diabetes at 22 years old and began to make lifestyle changes.

“We wanted to be a part of the solution and address the needs of people who were interested in health, wellness, and fitness and who were committed to living their mindful, best lives,” Berry told “The Insider.”

“The platform is a place where we could hone in on our core pillars rooted in the belief that when you connect to yourself, nourish your soul, strengthen your body, awaken your mind, give back, you will realize eternal beauty,” she further commented.

Check out Berry’s new collection at www.sweatybetty.com.