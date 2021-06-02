How fashion and beauty entrepreneur Veronica Noriega made her dream a reality

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur Veronica Noriega is stepping firmly into her role as a leader in 2021 as the owner of the House of Stash fashion & glam bar in Atlanta. Her one-stop-shop boutique and salon provides hair, makeup, nail and fashion consulting for its patrons.

Noriega recently sat down with rolling out to share what it’s like creating a fashion line with a 9-year-old and how she strives to inspire others daily.

Where are you originally from?

I was born in California and moved to Atlanta to build a future and my career in fashion.

What artists have you worked with as a model?

I have been featured in videos alongside August Alsina, Waka Flocka and B.O.B.

Name two of your top role models: one from inside your industry and one outside of it?

My industry role model would be Jennifer Lopez. Growing up seeing a Latina on television was a huge inspiration to me. Seeing her dominate in acting, modeling, to launching successful clothing and retail brands proved to me that I can succeed in all facets of the industry. … My other role model would be my mother. She is always pushing me to be better and supportive of my dreams. Watching her as the matriarch of the family has taught me … to follow my dreams no matter what.

If you could go back five years ago and tell yourself something, what would it be?

To be more aggressive with saving money and investing more into my business.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

In order to succeed, I must stay consistent. Rome was not built in a day and my perseverance will pay off.

Why do you consider lifelong learning important?

In order to evolve, you must keep your mind stimulated and engaged in current and new things.

What software, app or other technological innovation has made the biggest difference in your life and/or career?

TikTok has made the biggest impact on my career out of all the social media apps. Their platform has allowed me to reach a larger and more diverse audience than I was able to on Instagram or Facebook.