Political strategist Darren Peters cherishes his bond with his children

Darren Peters is a skilled and respected corporate and political strategist. He is the founder and managing partner of the Peter Damon Group, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs, business development, and event management consulting firm.

Peters, a recipient of the Alpha Phi Alpha Community Service Award has also collected other honors including; the Odyssey Award from his alma mater Hendrix College, the Black Community Developers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, and most recently the Spirit of Rosa Parks Courage Award from the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute.

Besides the many accolades, Peters is also a father who cherishes his bond with his children.

Continue reading on the next page.