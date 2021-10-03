Emmy Award winner Louis Deon Jones, Psy.D., is more than a screenwriter, producer or director, he is a dedicated father. A native of Chicago, Louis currently resides in Los Angeles.

Known for his award-winning digital series, “Cycles and NoHo: A North Hollywood Story,” Jones also produced the Daytime Emmy Award winning film, “The Girl in Apartment 15” which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program.

Jones most cherished role is being the father of a daughter.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

The legacy I want to leave to my child and future children is knowledge. I want my children to be knowledgeable about mental health, education, finance & investments. I want to teach my children to be respectful and knowledgeable about the unique people all over the world and how to co-exist with everyone.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

My fatherhood culture is being a provider and an involved parent as well. I do not live in the same state of my child, but I fly in every month to be present, spend time, and help with my child. I provide for my child whenever she needs anything, and we have FaceTime calls daily.

