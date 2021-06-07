Book of the Week: ‘Someone Like Me’ by Marian L. Thomas

Since her mother’s death, M a Day has been no stranger to loss. But with a budding new singing career on the horizon and help from Jack and Mary Tanner, a couple that understands from experience how a troubled past can prevent someone from having a better life, M a finally gets a fresh start.

A new romance with Michael Davis, a handsome real estate agent, also has M a doing 80 miles per hour down Love Lane. That is, until a painful memory throws up a roadblock and causes the couple’s joyride to come to a screeching halt.

Enter Matt Tanner-Jack’s nephew with magnetic blue eyes and a welcoming smile. He slowly works his way into M a’s heart, showing her the kind of love that fits like a perfect pair of blue jeans. But when a tragedy strikes and Michael reappears, M a must choose between the men in her life, come to terms with her grief, and seek out an answer to the question that’s been burning in her heart.

Someone Like Me is now available on black www.bookstore.com