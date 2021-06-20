2 Chainz lands his 1st major Hollywood role

2 Chainz has just been cast in his first feature film and will star alongside Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth in the upcoming crime thriller The Enforcer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows an enforcer who discovers his femme fatale boss is now engaged in crimes even he wouldn’t commit. This puts a young runaway at risk and the enforcer must now put everything on the line to save the girl from the crime organization he has spent his life working for.

In the crime thriller written by Richard Hughes and produced by Millennium Studios, Banderas is the enforcer while Bosworth is the femme fatale and 2 Chainz plays a crime kingpin. The project is currently being sold at the Cannes virtual market. 2 Chainz made his first acting appearance as himself in 2016 on the CBS hit series “2 Broke Girls.”

“Shooting my first film this year in Greece!! God is LOVE 🙏🏿💙💯 let’s See what happens next,” the “Feds Watching” rapper posted on Instagram.

While 2 Chainz waits to make his Hollywood debut, he’ll be one of the performers for the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals concert series, which will also feature performances from Big Sean, Cordae and Chika. Each artist will perform their own set as part of a four-part concert series for the NBA Conference Finals which will also be highlighted on TNT or ESPN beginning on or around June 20. Fans will be able to stream the concerts online, get access to special behind-the-scenes footage and earn chances to win a virtual meet and greet with the artists. Fans will also get an opportunity to win passes to virtually meet the “Duffle Bag Boy” and Big Sean and receive a merchandise pack from each artist.