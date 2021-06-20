 Skip to content

Book of the Week: Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir

By Tigner | June 20, 2021 |

The first Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company looks back at her life and her career at Xerox, sharing unique insights on American business and corporate life, the workers she has always valued, racial and economic justice, how greed is threatening democracy, and the obstacles she’s conquered being Black and a woman.

“I am a black woman, I do not play golf, I do not belong to or go to country clubs, I do not like NASCAR, I do not listen to country music, and I have a masters degree in engineering. I, like a typical New Yorker, speak very fast, with an accent and vernacular that is definitely New York City, definitely Black. So when someone says I’m going to introduce you to the next CEO of Xerox, and the options are lined up against a wall, I would be the first one voted off the island.”

Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir by former CEO of Xerox, Ursula Burns is now available on www.blackbookstore.com



