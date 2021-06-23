Taraji P. Henson says ‘Empire’ spin-off on hold

The “Empire” spin-off has been put on hold.

The hit drama is set to be transformed into a new spin-off series, but Taraji P. Henson — who plays the part of Cookie Lyon — has revealed that plans for the show have been paused for the time being.

Speaking about the series — which was originally due to air last year — she explained: “I think we’re gonna put it to rest for a sec.

“For me, the script has to be right. It has to be worthy of the audience. We have to give the audience something incredible, and sometimes, I think you need time, time away.

“I think absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

In the short term, Henson is preparing to host the 2021 BET Awards this weekend, and she’s feeling excited ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, June 27, in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star is keen to help people to “forget about the woes and the troubles of the world.”

She told “Entertainment Tonight”: “It’s all about the fashion. I would have to say for this one, it’s about the entrance.

“I’m always going to try to make you laugh and forget about the woes and the troubles of the world, so look forward to a lot of fun, a lot of laughter, because that’s what I like to do.”

Henson also revealed that the upcoming show will focus on celebrating the influence and achievements of Black women, like Queen Latifah.

She said: “What I love particularly about this year, is that we are celebrating the Black woman.

“This is the year of the Black woman because the Black woman has made incredible strides in changing history, politics, music — you name it, we done it.”