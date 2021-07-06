Boosie weighs in on sexual assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny (video)

Boosie Badazz stopped by Vlad TV to give his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny Harris. The Harrises have repeatedly denied the allegations.

“I don’t really want to comment on my dawg s—-. I feel it’s lies. I feel it’s lies, because if T.I. and Tiny ask somebody to come to them, them b—–s gone fly in the Rolls-Royces. You gone fly. … We celebrities. Nobody gotta try hard. Nobody gotta drug you. If anything, you might try to drug me. You ready to put your feet on the carpet of this Rolls-Royce,” said the “Wipe Me Down” rapper.

Boosie has never been one to hold his tongue and has publicly supported Bill Cosby before and after his release on sexual assault charges. Upon Cosby’s release from prison last week, Boosie hit up Instagram wearing a huge smile in a video.

“Just got the news Bill Cosby free. … Big day, man. Free Bill, man! I told y’all!” said the rapper.

While not addressing the alleged victims directly, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, MC said that many accusations against stars revolve around money. He spoke about the Harrises’ situation at greater lengths, adding that people like to kick you when they think you’re down.

“Ain’t nobody drug nobody. You able and willing. That’s bulls—. Lies. When people see you down, they kick you. It’s gone [sic] be more other people [filing charges]. When people see an opening for money, money is the root [of] all evil,” he said.

Take a listen as Boosie weighs in on T.I. and Tiny’s situation. WARNING: Explicit language