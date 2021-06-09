T.I. drops new video addressing sex abuse allegations, accuser responds

T.I. just released a new video for his single “What It’s Come To,” where he addresses the sexual assault claims against him and his wife Tiny Harris. In the video, Tip uses the audio from one of his accusers and former friends, Sabrina Peterson, when she took to social media to tell the couple, “Tell the truth and apologize, and I’m gone. Here’s the other stipulation — do it within seven days. Within seven days, tell the truth, apologize and I’m gone.”

In the video, a woman is portrayed as a stalker connecting schemes and convincing other women to get in on the plan with lawyers as they try and get the couple to pay out a huge sum of money. The video ends by stating that his final album, Kill The King, will be coming soon. Peterson must have seen the video and posted her own message for The King on Instagram.

“I have been in federal trouble before. No matter how the public feels about [you] they can’t save you. Since your million dollar team won’t tell you I will. You aren’t taunting me you are taunting your investigators. You aren’t taunting me you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized. DUMMY,” Peterson wrote on IG.

She then went on to chide the rapper for making a mockery of victims of sexual abuse. “Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime. Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it something totally different to keep attempting to victimized that woman again & again,” Peterson added. “When it’s all said it done I took the high road & tried to give mercy but you repaid it with mockery. Get out the booth & behind cameras & SEE ME IN COURT!”

While we wait for the battle to play out in court, check out T.I.’s new video, “What It’s Come To,” defending himself and his wife against the charges against them on the next page.