Lamar Odom rips Karlie Redd after she disses him online

Just a couple of months ago, observers thought Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd might turn out to be a cute couple if they actually started dating one another.

It doesn’t look like that’s ever going to happen now. Not after the war of words that erupted on social media.

According to celebrity blogger Love B. Scott, Odom and Redd’s friendship imploded this week when fans kept asking Redd about the prospect of dating Odom. They seemed comfortable together in Atlanta in April when Odom was seen with his arm around Redd’s shoulder as they rocked left and right together to the music.

Perhaps growing weary of fielding such questions, the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star responded on her Twitter account with this stinging and seemingly unprovoked rebuke of Odom: “It would have never worked because He Needs Rehab Not A Relationship or A Situationship!”

Not long after Redd posted that curious tweet, a hurt and befuddled Odom found out what Redd said and took off after her like a torpedo.

“Anything to stay relevant,” he barked at Redd on an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 7. “I generally do not address this type of message but cmon’ @iamkarlieredd what is this about?”

“Listen me being in recovery is no secret. I’ve made some amazing strides and I no longer do drugs #FACTS,” Odom continued. “But I do need rehab, I need to be rehabilitated from my attraction to TOXIC, BITTER, UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS with women who need therapy more than they need me!”

Odom then leveled the ultimate insult. “Now I’m not going to go low like you’re doing, take jabs, tell lies because at the end of the day I was married to a Kardashian so anything less than that is like going from sugar to s—.”