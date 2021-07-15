Wiz Khalifa announces he’s contracted COVID-19

Rap star Wiz Khalifa announced to his vast fan base that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The former military brat-turned-lyricist, who was born in North Dakota but raised in Pittsburgh, informed his 36 million Twitter followers on Wednesday night, July 14, 2021, that he has the dreaded disease. So far, however, the 33-year-old rapid rhymer said he does not yet suffer from any of the normal physical ramifications.

Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

This news comes amid the media reports that there is a sharp increase in the new number of coronavirus cases nationwide. Johns Hopkins University reports that there are 1,000 new cases an hour and more than 25K positive tests per day, according to USA Today. The famed medical college also penned that there is a significant uptick of COVID-19 cases in 48 U.S. states as well as countries around the world.

The “Black & Yellow” rapper, whose birth name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, quickly told fans that he is busying himself cranking out new work while instituting a self-imposed quarantine.

While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

Wiz is hardly the only musician to come down with the coronavirus of late. Foo Fighters told its four million followers on the same day as Wiz that a member of their band or crew came down with the highly communicable virus.

Wiz Khalifa did not mention the alternative parental arrangements that will have to be implemented with ex-wife Amber Rose. The two were married from 2013 to 2016 and share an 8-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.