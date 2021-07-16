Def Jam Blaster on a mission to elevate his craft by doing the work

Houston’s own Def Jam Blaster checks in with rolling out this week to discuss all things hip-hop on DJ Master Series. A devout fan of the craft and culture since the mid-80s, Blaster got his start the old-fashioned way and with a little help from his dear old dad. He shared how his mission to elevate has inspired constant growth below and satisfaction.

● City: Houston

● Current venue: Various

● Style/genre: Hip-hop

● Tag Line: “The Blaster? That’s Amazing!”

● Social media handle: @defjamblaster

When did you start DJing?

I started DJing around 1984. Before rap music was on the radio, you had to own the records you wanted to hear. So as I was amassing a collection, people started to take notice. My father was into rap music also, so it wasn’t hard to get stuff. When my classmates would have little house parties or neighborhood events, they would call me to bring my records. I was just a rap fan and did not intend to become a DJ, but I took advantage of the situation.

Who were your first musical influences?

My parents listened to all kinds of music, so everything from Parliament to Johnny Mathis. Hip-hop-wise, it started with Sugarhill Gang, then Kurtis Blow, Grandmaster Flash and Run DMC. Those were the early artists to shape the sound that I liked. At any given time in our house, you might hear the Bee Gees, The Carpenters, Gladys Knight, Bootsy…just everything.

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or at a gig?

It depends on what I was hired to do. If they hired me to “do my thing,” as in a Blaster Showcase, then I will basically play what I want to play, which will typically ends up being 80s & 90s hip-hop. If I was hired to rock their crowd, then I will read the room to see who I’m working with … Age typically is a good factor to help narrow down the most likely material that they would enjoy hearing. I also take requests in those situations and determine if they work with the crowd.

What type of equipment do you use?

Whether I’m in a club or a party, right now I’m using the Rane One. It’s a great controller, and it’s good for all situations. I’m replacing an old Vestax midi controller that finally gave out on me (laughs).

If I’m doing an old-school-themed hip-hop event, then I will break out the 1200s with a Pioneer S9 mixer. I find that those crowds appreciate the look of seeing the turntables, and I do prefer to use them anyway.

Check out the exclusive old-school mix on the following page.