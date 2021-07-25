Nikisha Reagan is truly a Sister With Superpowers. After spending most of her childhood in and out of the juvenile system and later the adult correctional system, Reagan decided that she had a bigger and better purpose in life outside of iron bars. Against all odds and despite the failures of her past, Reagan’s power forces within propelled her to accomplish her most phenomenal endeavor.

Reagan started NR Swanks Freight Brokerage, located in Houston. Reagan helps companies move their freight by securing carriers, i.e., truck drivers who are in compliance with the FMSCA to move the load. NR Swanks run carriers across 48 states and Canada.

As a Black business owner and serial entrepreneur, Reagan is seeking out individuals like herself who are willing to invest in themselves. To learn how to be a freight broker, contact www.nrsfb.net/

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

My superpower is adaptation. Being able to accept something I never knew about without question is my superpower. Accepting what was put in front of me and trusting the plan. Which allows me to encourage others to do the same and also trust the process God has for them.

What encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would’ve made a note to self to not be afraid of taking risks. Time moves so fast and had I’d known then the things I now know today I would’ve jumped a long time ago. But to my younger self, I want to say ‘thank you.’ Thank you for all of the mishaps that you had in your younger years. Thank you for being rebellious and mischievous, thank you for deciding to live and not die. Because of you, I am who I am today.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

I’ve learned through history how the female was always the least dominant compared to the male counterpart. Women should adhere to helping other women not only because of history but because at one point that woman without or lack of, was once them.

What three success habits do you incorporate into your daily routine to maintain your success, sanity and peace of mind?

Patience is my main component [and] knowing that success doesn’t come just because you want it or asked for it through prayer. But knowing that if I keep working towards whatever my heart desires it’s sure to come to pass. Passion is another key element that keeps my business thriving. Loving what you do on a daily basis is powerful, unlike just doing it because it’s a way to make ends meet. Prayer is a ritual for me before the start of my day, throughout my day and at the end of my day. Prayer changes things and faith will allow it to flourish.