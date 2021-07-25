Why investigators believe the Beyoncé mansion fire was arson

The mansion reportedly owned by pop goddess Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z may have burned down as a result of arson.

According to NBC News, the U.S. Department of Justice has entered the investigation after a fire mysteriously started and engulfed a great portion of the royal pop music couple’s New Orleans house on Wednesday, July 22, 2021, the Orleans Parish Police Department stated in its report.

The house sits in the historic Garden District and has been reportedly owned by Queen Bey since 2018, though observers never saw her in the house.

“Inside the house, I’ve never seen any activity in the two years I’ve been here,” Jaques Michelle, a neighbor, told NOLA.com. “No activity at all.” However, another unidentified person told the publication that “people are known to use an unlocked gate to come onto and leave the property.”

Firefighters who tamed the blaze said afterwards they found books inside the oven and a canister inside the house, according to NOLA.com.

The fire department and local police are investigating the matter along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

As of Sunday, July 25, 2021, the probe into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing.